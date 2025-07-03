Menu

Health

Fewer new measles cases in Ontario, public health data shows

By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2025 1:07 pm
1 min read
A Public Health Ontario report released today suggests a continuing downward trend in new measles cases.

The health agency is reporting 12 new cases in the province, down from 33 new cases last week and 96 the week before that.

Two more people were infected with the highly contagious disease in a northern region that includes Sault Ste. Marie and surrounding areas.

That region had been showing the biggest increase in cases for a few weeks.

Four more people were infected in southwestern Ontario — the area that was hardest hit for months.

Ontario has had a total of 2,223 measles cases since an outbreak linked to travel in New Brunswick began last October.

Alberta has the second-highest number of measles infections in the country, with 1,169 reported as of Wednesday, including 64 new cases over the last week.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

