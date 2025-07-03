Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP finds nothing suspicious after Winnipeg airport bomb threat

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 3, 2025 12:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Bomb threats’ at Canadian airports trigger flight delays, evacuations'
‘Bomb threats’ at Canadian airports trigger flight delays, evacuations
Multiple 'bomb threats' were made at Canadian airports Thursday morning, causing flight delays, evacuations and investigations into the source, NAV Canada and local authorities say.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The RCMP came up empty-handed after a search of Winnipeg’s Richardson International Airport Thursday morning.

The Winnipeg airport — along with facilities in facilities in Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver — was the target of bomb threats, leading to flight delays and evacuations across the country.

Manitoba RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that officers found nothing suspicious.

“The Winnipeg complaint came in at approximately 6:05 a.m…. The caller stated that a bomb had been placed in the tower portion of the airport property,” he said.

“Officers conducted a search of the entire premises for the tower and didn’t find anything suspicious, so they cleared that call pretty quickly.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Manaigre said his understanding was that each airport received individual calls with similar threats, and that while bomb threats at airports aren’t something that happens often, this kind of call is something police are getting more experience with.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our past experience the last couple of years is more involving schools,” he said.

“We had similar incidents where a number of schools across North America received bomb threats, and I think the idea is probably originating from a similar source and multiple calls are made, just making life difficult for schoolkids … or in this case, airports.

Trending Now

“These nuisance calls, because of the nature of the location, you have to take them seriously and you’ve got to conduct that due diligence.”

In a statement Thursday, the Winnipeg Airports Authority confirmed there was a security incident, but said it had minimal impact on regular operations at the airport, and that no further delays are expected.

Click to play video: 'Arrest made after bomb threats to Winnipeg schools'
Arrest made after bomb threats to Winnipeg schools
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices