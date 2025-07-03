Menu

Crime

4 charged in Centennial-area drug bust: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 3, 2025 11:04 am
1 min read
Four people are facing drug charges, Winnipeg police say, after a home in the Centennial neighbourhood was searched late last month.

Police said they searched a residence on Elgin Avenue on June 23 and seized $1,200 in cocaine and crack, BB guns in the style of Glock and Smith & Wesson firearms, drug paraphernalia and packaging materials, and $410 in cash.

The suspects — a 37-year-old man and three women between the ages of 31 and 42 — have all been charged with drug trafficking and released on undertakings.

