Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men found dead in east Toronto home, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 3, 2025 6:30 am
1 min read
Police at the scene of a home where two men were found dead. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a home where two men were found dead. Megan King / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police say two men were found dead at a home in the city’s east end on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to an address near Birchmount and Chelwood roads at around 6:28 p.m.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two adult males were found deceased, police said.

There is no word on what type of injuries the men sustained or if homicide is investigating.

Trending Now

“Police are investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and we will provide more information when we have it,” police told Global News on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices