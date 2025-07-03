2 men found dead in east Toronto home, police say

See more sharing options

Toronto police say two men were found dead at a home in the city’s east end on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to an address near Birchmount and Chelwood roads at around 6:28 p.m.

Two adult males were found deceased, police said.

There is no word on what type of injuries the men sustained or if homicide is investigating.

“Police are investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and we will provide more information when we have it,” police told Global News on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.