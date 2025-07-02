Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Calgary home sales drop again in June as inventory keeps piling up: CREB

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2025 5:43 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales in the city decreased 16.5 per cent in June compared with last year as higher levels of new listings led to inventory gain. Internationally renowned graffiti artist Mirko Reisser's creation of the world's tallest mural is seen through high-rises in Calgary on June 28, 2022. View image in full screen
The Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales in the city decreased 16.5 per cent in June compared with last year as higher levels of new listings led to inventory gain. Internationally renowned graffiti artist Mirko Reisser's creation of the world's tallest mural is seen through high-rises in Calgary on June 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales in the city decreased 16.5 per cent in June compared with last year as higher levels of new listings led to inventory gain.

The board says 2,286 homes changed hands last month, with declines recorded across all property types year-over-year.

CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says sales decreases come as supply has improved across rental, resale and new home markets, allowing for more choice as inventory returned to levels reported in 2021 before a population surge.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There were 4,223 new listings on the market last month, up 11.2 per cent from a year earlier, as the city’s inventory reached 6,941 homes for sale – an 83.2 per cent increase.

Lurie says additional choice in the market – combined with stagnant lending rates, persistent uncertainty and concerns of price adjustments – is keeping many potential buyers on the sidelines, which “is weighing on home prices, especially for apartment and row style homes.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The residential benchmark price was $586,200 last month, marking a 3.6 per cent decrease from June 2024 levels.

Click to play video: 'Home sales rise for 1st time in 6 months'
Home sales rise for 1st time in 6 months
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices