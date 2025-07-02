Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Deaths of 80-year-olds in Abbotsford were a murder-suicide, police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 3:50 pm
1 min read
Police discovered the bodies of two people at a home in the King's Gate townhouse complex in Abbotsford after responding to calls of a violent disruption on June 30, 2025. View image in full screen
Police discovered the bodies of two people at a home in the King's Gate townhouse complex in Abbotsford after responding to calls of a violent disruption on June 30, 2025. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Homicide investigators believe the deaths of two 80-year-olds in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday were a murder-suicide.

Abbotsford police were called to a dispute at a home in the 36000 block of McKee Road shortly before 8 p.m., and arrived to find the two seniors dead.

Click to play video: 'Richmond family of four killed in multiple murder-suicide'
Richmond family of four killed in multiple murder-suicide

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the file, and said Wednesday that the evidence points to a “murder-suicide involving intimate partner violence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police aren’t looking for any suspects, and say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or via email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices