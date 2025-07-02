Deaths of 80-year-olds in Abbotsford were a murder-suicide, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators believe the deaths of two 80-year-olds in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday were a murder-suicide.

Abbotsford police were called to a dispute at a home in the 36000 block of McKee Road shortly before 8 p.m., and arrived to find the two seniors dead.

1:20 Richmond family of four killed in multiple murder-suicide

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the file, and said Wednesday that the evidence points to a “murder-suicide involving intimate partner violence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police aren’t looking for any suspects, and say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or via email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis.