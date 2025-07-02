Nova Scotia Mountie facing another sexual assault charge: police watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s police oversight agency says an RCMP officer facing a series of sexual assault charges has again been charged with the same offence.

The Serious Incident Response Team says it learned in March of an allegation against 40-year-old RCMP Const. William McNutt.

The independent body says the allegation involves an incident in January 2023 described by a woman known to the officer.

McNutt was charged with sexual assault on Monday and is expected to appear in provincial court in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Thursday.

On June 23, the watchdog said McNutt was charged with sexual assault involving a woman who alleged she had been sexually assaulted by a Nova Scotia Mountie in May 2024.

The RCMP said it suspended McNutt without pay in January 2024 over separate allegations that resulted in three other charges of sexual assault and other related charges that were laid in July 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.