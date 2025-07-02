B.C.’s publicly funded IVF program starts accepting applications

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C.’s publicly funded in vitro fertilization program is expected to begin accepting applications on Wednesday.

The initiative was announced last year and will pay up to $19,000 for one round of IVF for patients covered under B.C.’s Medical Services Plan.

It was originally supposed to take applications on April 1, but was delayed.

The province has previously announced that anyone undergoing treatment must be between the ages of 18 and 41 and must get their fertility doctor to apply on their behalf.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Some experts have said that the cutoff at 41 years old is too young.

The B.C. government said applications will be reviewed in the order they are received.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C.’s Health Minister Josie Osborne is expected to announce details on Wednesday, including what clinics are participating in the program.