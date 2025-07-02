Menu

Health

B.C.’s publicly funded IVF program starts accepting applications

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 2:03 pm
1 min read
B.C.’s publicly funded in vitro fertilization program is expected to begin accepting applications on Wednesday.

The initiative was announced last year and will pay up to $19,000 for one round of IVF for patients covered under B.C.’s Medical Services Plan.

It was originally supposed to take applications on April 1, but was delayed.

The province has previously announced that anyone undergoing treatment must be between the ages of 18 and 41 and must get their fertility doctor to apply on their behalf.

Some experts have said that the cutoff at 41 years old is too young.

The B.C. government said applications will be reviewed in the order they are received.

B.C.’s Health Minister Josie Osborne is expected to announce details on Wednesday, including what clinics are participating in the program.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

