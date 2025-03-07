B.C. announces details on IVF funding program but some questions remain

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is providing details about its publicly-funded in vitro fertilization program, which was first announced last year.

However, fertility specialists say some questions remain unanswered.

Fertility coach Laura Spencer told Global News that major details still need to be finalized, including which fertility clinics will be participating.

But she said it is good to have some information.

The B.C. government has allocated $68 million over two years for one-time funding of up to $19,000 for one round of IVF for each patient who qualifies.

Applicants must be between 18 and 41 years old.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“That’s so young,” Spencer said. “And means a baby is just out of reach for some people.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 IVF funding questions as launch date nears

Dr. Jason Hitkari, co-founder of Olive Fertility Centre, is among the experts working with the ministry of health to finalize the details of the complex program.

“I’m really pleased with the funding for fertility care,”‘ he said.

“But I’m not sure it’ll be enough for everybody to get care right away. I think our patients really want to know, ‘How does the wait-list system work?'”

The program’s start date has been delayed by three months from April 1 to July 2, which is when applications can be submitted to the ministry by a patient’s doctor.

“What’s going to happen on that day?” Hitkari asked.

“Is it going to be a zoo of trying to put applications in? With patients getting upset or frustrated, or worried that they’re not being put in the right priority?”

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. government said applications will be reviewed in the order they are received.