Canada

Live Nation ‘making adjustments’ at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium after complaints

By Natasha Baldin The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2025 12:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto’s Rogers Stadium set to open'
Toronto’s Rogers Stadium set to open
RELATED: Toronto's Rogers Stadium set to open
The operators of Toronto’s new Rogers Stadium say they are “already making adjustments” after concertgoers voiced concerns about crowd management at the outdoor venue’s inaugural show on Sunday.

Live Nation Canada says it is incorporating fan and community feedback and “working closely” with city officials, transit operators and emergency services.

Some fans who attended a concert by K-pop group Stray Kids on Sunday evening said it took up to two hours to exit the stadium, as the venue and transit services from Downsview Park seemed ill-equipped to handle the throngs of people coming in and out of the show.

Live Nation Canada also says it is aware that fans felt their seats move in the upper grandstands during the concert, but says that is “expected as part of the design of the venue,” which “exceeds” international safety codes.

James Pasternak, a city councillor whose ward includes the area where the stadium is located, was set to meet with Live Nation Canada and landowner Northcrest Developments this morning to discuss possible solutions.

Rogers Stadium is gearing up to host British rock band Coldplay next week for four performances taking place between July 7 and 12.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

