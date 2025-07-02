Figures suggest six-figure payout for former Manitoba Hydro CEO

Send this page to someone via email

The former head of Manitoba Hydro was paid just over $881,000 last year, despite being dismissed six weeks into the year.

Jay Grewal’s earnings in previous years, where she had worked a full year, ranged from $500,000 to $546,000.

The amount last year, revealed in an annual Manitoba Hydro compensation report, suggests a large lump sum payment when Grewal was let go as president and chief executive officer.

Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro is not releasing details, saying only that Grewal was paid out according to the terms of her contract and that no severance was issued.

Grewal was appointed by the former Progressive Conservative government and ruffled feathers last year when she said Manitoba would reach out to independent producers to supply power from wind and other sources.

The NDP government said new energy resources would have to be publicly owned.

The two also appeared to be at odds over the government’s aim of having Manitoba Hydro at net zero emissions by 2035.

The NDP replaced the Manitoba Hydro board soon after winning the October 2023 election, and the board parted ways with Grewal.

Grewal, who could not be reached for comment, was replaced by Allan Danroth in the summer of last year.

Danroth was paid a total of $192,454 for the months he worked, the compensation report says.

The Canadian Press applied under Manitoba’s freedom of information law last year for details of Grewal’s package after she was let go.

The request was refused under a section of the law that allows the government to not release personal information about a third party.