Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Figures suggest six-figure payout for former Manitoba Hydro CEO

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2025 12:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hydro parts ways with CEO following statements on private energy'
Manitoba Hydro parts ways with CEO following statements on private energy
RELATED: Manitoba Finance Minister Adrien Sala insisted that the province remain focused on keeping the Crown corporation public, but wouldn't comment on the future of hydro energy generation. – Feb 13, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The former head of Manitoba Hydro was paid just over $881,000 last year, despite being dismissed six weeks into the year.

Jay Grewal’s earnings in previous years, where she had worked a full year, ranged from $500,000 to $546,000.

The amount last year, revealed in an annual Manitoba Hydro compensation report, suggests a large lump sum payment when Grewal was let go as president and chief executive officer.

Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro is not releasing details, saying only that Grewal was paid out according to the terms of her contract and that no severance was issued.

Grewal was appointed by the former Progressive Conservative government and ruffled feathers last year when she said Manitoba would reach out to independent producers to supply power from wind and other sources.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The NDP government said new energy resources would have to be publicly owned.

Story continues below advertisement

The two also appeared to be at odds over the government’s aim of having Manitoba Hydro at net zero emissions by 2035.

The NDP replaced the Manitoba Hydro board soon after winning the October 2023 election, and the board parted ways with Grewal.

Grewal, who could not be reached for comment, was replaced by Allan Danroth in the summer of last year.

Danroth was paid a total of $192,454 for the months he worked, the compensation report says.

Trending Now

The Canadian Press applied under Manitoba’s freedom of information law last year for details of Grewal’s package after she was let go.

The request was refused under a section of the law that allows the government to not release personal information about a third party.

Click to play video: 'Hydro support workers vote in favour of strike'
Hydro support workers vote in favour of strike
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices