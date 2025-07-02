SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sponsored by
BCAA
Sponsored by
BCAA
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Lytton First Nation expands evacuation alert due to Izman Creek wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 12:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfires burning near Lytton and Chase'
Wildfires burning near Lytton and Chase
Evacuation orders and alerts are in place near Lytton and Chase as wildfire crews battle a pair of out-of-control fires. Grace Ke reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Lytton First Nation expanded an evacuation alert on Tuesday evening for Spintlum Flats 3, Lytton 3A and Lytton 32 due to the wildfire burning nearby.

Anyone in the affected areas must be ready to leave on short notice.

That fire, known as the Izman Creek wildfire, is now 25 hectares in size and is burning out of control.

Three homes have already been put on evacuation order due to this wildfire, which is burning north of Lytton along Highway 12.

It started on the four-year anniversary of a devastating blaze that destroyed the town of Lytton.

There is still heightened concern on Wednesday morning about the worsening wildfire situation in B.C.

The Nikaia Creek wildfire is approximately six hectares in size and is burning on the west side of the Fraser River, across from the village of Lytton.

Story continues below advertisement

That fire is now classified as being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District previously declared a local state of emergency for the Blue Sky Country District and has issued an evacuation order for two properties on Spencer Road South.

The Lytton First Nation also issued an evacuation alert on some of its properties.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire near Lytton prompts evacuation orders, alerts'
Wildfire near Lytton prompts evacuation orders, alerts
Trending Now

“We only have 11 homes in the village fully rebuilt,” Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor told Global News.

“People come to the village and they shake their heads. They can’t believe that’s only how far we’ve come.”

Click to play video: 'Wildfire near Chase, B.C. prompts evacuation order for First Nation'
Wildfire near Chase, B.C. prompts evacuation order for First Nation

The 35-hectare burning near the village of Chase is now classified as being held.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

The Neskonlith Indian Band Council has issued an evacuation order due to this fire and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has ordered two evacuation alerts.

There are currently 81 wildfires burning in B.C.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices