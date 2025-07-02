Lytton First Nation expands evacuation alert due to Izman Creek wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

The Lytton First Nation expanded an evacuation alert on Tuesday evening for Spintlum Flats 3, Lytton 3A and Lytton 32 due to the wildfire burning nearby.

Anyone in the affected areas must be ready to leave on short notice.

That fire, known as the Izman Creek wildfire, is now 25 hectares in size and is burning out of control.

Three homes have already been put on evacuation order due to this wildfire, which is burning north of Lytton along Highway 12.

It started on the four-year anniversary of a devastating blaze that destroyed the town of Lytton.

There is still heightened concern on Wednesday morning about the worsening wildfire situation in B.C.

The Nikaia Creek wildfire is approximately six hectares in size and is burning on the west side of the Fraser River, across from the village of Lytton.

That fire is now classified as being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District previously declared a local state of emergency for the Blue Sky Country District and has issued an evacuation order for two properties on Spencer Road South.

The Lytton First Nation also issued an evacuation alert on some of its properties.

“We only have 11 homes in the village fully rebuilt,” Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor told Global News.

“People come to the village and they shake their heads. They can’t believe that’s only how far we’ve come.”

The 35-hectare burning near the village of Chase is now classified as being held.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

The Neskonlith Indian Band Council has issued an evacuation order due to this fire and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has ordered two evacuation alerts.

There are currently 81 wildfires burning in B.C.