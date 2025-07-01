Menu

Canada

Mirabel, Que. in mourning after mayor dies at age 46

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2025 5:02 pm
1 min read
Patrick Charbonneau, mayor of Mirabel, as shown in this handout photo provided by the City of Mirabel, north of Montreal, died suddenly at the age of 46 of natural causes. View image in full screen
Patrick Charbonneau, mayor of Mirabel, as shown in this handout photo provided by the City of Mirabel, north of Montreal, died suddenly at the age of 46 of natural causes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - City of Mirabel (Mandatory Credit)
The city of Mirabel, Que., says it’s in mourning after its mayor, Patrick Charbonneau, died suddenly at the age of 46.

The city said today that it appears Charbonneau died of natural causes.

Charbonneau had announced in late April that he intended to run in November for a second term in Mirabel, a suburb north of Montreal.

The city described Charbonneau as a well-respected leader whose dedication and passion marked the city.

Officials in the nearby cities of of Boisbriand and Mascouche also put out statements of condolences to Charbonneau’s family and loved ones.

Mirabel has lowered flags to half-mast and says it will provide funeral details at a later date.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

