Consumer

TransLink fares increase 4% as of July 1

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted July 1, 2025 2:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'TransLink’s Canada Day fare increases'
TransLink’s Canada Day fare increases
Transit fares are seeing their biggest jump since the start of the pandemic. We speak with Movement executive director Denis Agar about concerns around affordability, the push toward an equitable fare system and addressing TransLink's funding shortfall.
Metro Vancouver transit passengers will have to shell out a little more cash to get around starting July 1, as TransLink’s largest fare increases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic come into effect.

Fares will rise an average of four per cent for everything from bus rides to the SkyTrain and monthly Compass Cards.

And riders can expect to pay even more next year. TransLink’s 2025 Investment Plan, which was approved in April, includes a one-time provincial cash infusion of $312 million, but the funding was contingent on approval of a five per cent fare increase in July 2026.

Click to play video: 'New Translink investment plans enhances transit service'
New Translink investment plans enhances transit service

Starting Tuesday, cash and contactless payment fares are going up from $3.20 to $3.35 for one zone, $4.65 to $4.85 for two zones, and $6.35 to $6.60 for three zones

Adult Compass Card fares will rise from $2.60 to $2.70 for one zone, $3.85 to $4 for two zones and $4.90 to $5.10 for three zones.

Prices for adult monthly passes are also rising from $107.30 to $111.60 for one zone, $143.50 to $149.25 for two zones and $193.80 to $201.55 for three zones.

Concession fares will rise to $2.25 for one zone, $3.30 for two zones and $4.50 for three zones. Concession monthly passes will also go up from $61.35 to $63.80.

Day passes for all zones are now $11.95 for adult fares and $9.05 for concession fares.

– with files from Simon Little

