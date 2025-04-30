Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

TransLink to boost service on key routes as multi-year funding package approved

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 30, 2025 5:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Plan to prevent TransLink cuts'
Plan to prevent TransLink cuts
RELATED: TransLink has revealed a plan to prevent major service cuts for the next three years. But despite substantial funding from the province, it will still come at a cost to riders and taxpayers. Troy Charles reports. – Apr 11, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Metro Vancouver’s transit system is poised for a slew of bus service improvements and expansions following the approval of a new multi-year budget package.

The TransLink Mayor’s Council and TransLink Board of Directors approved the 2025 Investment Plan on Wednesday, a suite of new funding measures that will stave off looming service cuts while funding new routes and buses to address overcrowding in numerous areas.

Click to play video: 'TransLink plans to expand South of Fraser bus routes'
TransLink plans to expand South of Fraser bus routes

TransLink says the plan will pay for service boosts on more than 50 overcrowded routes, improving or implementing 40 new routes, including to 14 with poor or no transit service and an extension of the North Shore’s R2 Rapidbus to Metrotown by 2027.

Story continues below advertisement

It will also pay for the design phase for three Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors, planned for North Shore-Metrotown, Surrey Centre-White Rock and Langley Centre-Haney Place.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

TransLink is pitching BRT as a near-term rapid transit option that can be rolled out more quickly and affordably than SkyTrain or light rail, using higher-capacity buses with traffic signal priority, rail-like stations and off-board fare collection.

Click to play video: 'Rally supporting more funding for TransLink'
Rally supporting more funding for TransLink

The 2025 Investment Plan includes a one-time provincial cash infusion of $312 million.

That funding was contingent on board approvals of a five per cent fare increase in July 2026, followed by two per cent annual increases, a $1.50 increase in the Vancouver airport surcharge, a 0.5 per cent 2025 property tax hike (estimated at about $20 per household) and a five per cent increase in off-street parking taxes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The deal will carry the transportation and transit agency through to 2028 and cut its $600 million annual operating deficit in half after that. The province has also committed to the creation of a new revenue source for TransLink by 2027.

“This investment plan is the first time that the provincial government has really publicly committed to a new revenue source, and we are really excited about that,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said.

“What that revenue source is has yet to be determined, and that is going to be developed in work with the mayors’ council, with the board, with the province.”

TransLink has blamed its structural deficit on stagnant fares, inflation and declining gas tax revenues that it says are a result of growing electric vehicle adoption.

Transit advocates hailed the approval, saying it would prevent massive cuts, while helping to put a dent in serious overcrowding on the region’s buses.

“It’s quite important we get this relief,” said Chris Ing, a volunteer organizer for transit advocacy group Movement YVR.

But Ing said the region’s population is surging, and even the proposed service increases won’t keep up with demand.

“What we’ve really averted is the death spiral where we have service cuts leading to ridership cuts, leading to service cuts leading to ridership cuts and so on,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re very happy to see that the catastrophe was averted, and we want to make sure that in the future we continue this push, we continue this momentum to push the city forward.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices