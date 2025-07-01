Theresa Tam, Georges St-Pierre among new Order of Canada appointees

Send this page to someone via email

From doctors who guided Canada through the COVID-19 pandemic to a former deputy prime minister and a UFC champion, nearly seven dozen Canadians have been named to the Order of Canada.

The full list was made public on Monday, a day before Canadians are set to gather for Canada Day celebrations, though Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon made the appointments on April 17, acting on recommendations of the Advisory Council of the Order.

“We proudly recognize each of these individuals whose dedication and passion for service not only enrich our communities but also help shape the fabric of our nation,” said Simon in a statement. “Together, they inspire us to strive for greatness and to foster a future filled with hope and possibility.”

Among the names, former deputy prime minister John Manley was named a companion for bridging “private, public and not-for-profit sectors, promoting diversity and inclusiveness in leadership while engaging on matters of public policy.”

Molecular biologist W. Ford Doolittle of Halifax was also named a companion alongside Manley, the highest rank in the Order.

Canada’s former chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, who completed her tenure last month, was named an officer of the Order alongside British Columbia’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Tam’s naming to the Order, according to the release of names, says her tenure was characterized “by her commitment to health equity and highlighted by her leadership role in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

That was also echoed by Henry’s description by the Order, noting her work in B.C.’s response to the pandemic, while saying she’s used her “expertise in public health and preventative medicine to safeguard the health of people in Canada and globally for decades.”

David Jones, Tam’s predecessor as the first chief public health officer, was also named an officer for “supporting and safeguarding Canadians’ health,” including helping establish Canada’s public health agency.

Other officers appointed include lawyer and author Maureen McTeer for her work on gender issues and health guidelines, Peter Rosenbaum for transforming child disability care, and actor Tonya Williams for her advocacy for greater access and inclusion of racialized people in film and media.

A total of 83 people were named to the Order of Canada on April 17, with the list released Tuesday, with two companions, 19 officers and 62 members, the latter being considered the introductory honour level in the order.

According to the Governor General’s office, one appointment is a promotion within the order while another is an honorary appointment.

A member or an officer can be promoted to a higher level if they demonstrate “further exceptional achievement.”

Marc-André Blanchard, who is set to take over the role of chief of staff to Prime Minister Mark Carney, is among those new members to the Order for his contributions to Canada and its economic development.

Former UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre has also been named a member, with the Order of Canada citation noting his foudnation helps youth, counters bullying, promotes physical activity and provides yearly scholarships to student-athletes.

Donald Campbell, who oversaw the negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 1994, has also become a member for his “stellar diplomatic career,” including as a G8 summit sherpa and senior negotiator with the U.S.

Some previously named Order of Canada appointees are also expected to take the stage later on Tuesday, as Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon is set to invest a number of Canadians into the order at Canada Day festivities in Ottawa.

Actor Ryan Reynolds and singer, songwriter Heather Rankin, who were appointed officers of the order in 2024, will take the stage alongside previously-announced members Deantha Rae Edmunds, Scott Oake and Kim Thúy Ly Thanh for an investiture ceremony.