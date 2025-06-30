Canada Day celebrations expanding in Lethbridge

Every year, people across the country gather to celebrate Canada Day. However, with a growing population comes an outgrowing of space.

This is an issue directly affecting Lethbridge, a city that usually comes together at Henderson Lake to show pride in Canada.

After an estimated 12,000 residents filled the park last year, the City of Lethbridge determined more real estate was required.

“We were kind of limited in the parkland space that we had,” said Sarah Burton, chairperson of the Canada Day Committee with the City of Lethbridge.

“We really noticed, especially with the rain last year, a negative impact on the parkland itself. We’ve had to limit the number of food trucks every year a little bit more and we really wanted to be able to bring a better, bigger event for the community.”

Burton is a 16-year veteran of the Canada Day Committee and she’s seen firsthand how the festivities have evolved. So, this year, the committee decided to bring forward a major evolution, while still keeping the tradition of partying at Henderson Lake.

Much of the event will remain where it always has been, but now, for the first time, portions of the celebration will take place at the exhibition grounds. This include the music stage and dance floor.

View image in full screen A map showing where events are for Canada Day in Lethbridge. City of Lethbridge

“People coming to the site will find it just breathes a little better,” said Paul Kingsmith, director of event development with Lethbridge and District Exhibition.

“There’s a little bit more space and it kind of allows all those familiar activities that everybody loves about Canada Day to be in a new and exciting location,”

One big addition, literally, will be access to the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre, which could be crucial with high temperatures in the weather forecast.

“You can come in and beat the heat for a while, Kingsmith said. “There’s air conditioning inside. There’s the bathrooms inside and we have some additional activities and food options inside the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre…. Spreading out that footprint just makes for a better experience for Canada Day.”

Kingsmith says the rising trend of Canadian patriotism, along with Canadians opting to remain in the country more this summer could also contribute to a bigger turnout. Burton shares that view and says the celebration is perfect for those happy to be in Lethbridge.

“Canada is an amazing place to be. Lethbridge is an amazing place to be,” she said. “We have such a diverse culture here, so it’s really a good time to come and celebrate all the cultures in Lethbridge in one spot and just celebrate being a Lethbridgian and a Canadian.”

While the big party starts rocking mid-day at Henderson Lake and the exhibition grounds, a pancake breakfast at Galt Gardens at will kick off Canada Day celebrations at 9 a.m. The breakfast will be followed by the annual party in the park, hosted by the Interfaith Food Bank.

Everything from Galt Gardens to Henderson Lake and the exhibition is described as family friendly. Assuming everything goes to plan, the city will launch fireworks in the evening to top off the fun.