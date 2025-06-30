1-year sentence for B.C. man who viciously beat woman who fired his wife

Send this page to someone via email

At Cranbrook Provincial Court, Colin Harrison was sentenced to one year behind bars after pleading guilty to a vicious assault that happened in September 2024.

Harrison attacked Michelle Cubin outside her essential oil business in Kimberley. It happened soon after she terminated his spouse.

During the assault, he repeatedly punched her in the head and face while kneeling on her chest. Her injuries included a concussion.

“I’m happy. I was scared it was going to be community time or whatever,” Cubin told Global News outside the courthouse.

“Yeah, 12 months was a long time. Like sitting there, hearing all the details and stuff, so 12 months I think is more than the Crown even asked for, so I feel a lot better.”

Cubin’s friend Krista Moody was also at the sentencing.

“I’m thrilled today,” she said. “I think the judge understood everything that happened, and as a community,y we are happy to see justice was served.”

Cubin also said the sentence means she’ll now feel safer in her own home, and she’ll feel a degree of peace.

“He needs help, and I just hope that when he gets out, he’s learned, he’s learned his lesson, and who knows where I’ll be in a year. I have no idea.”

Harrison left the courthouse in handcuffs and was driven away to do his 12-month sentence, which will be followed by two years of probation.