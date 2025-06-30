Crew member attacked, another bitten on board BC Ferry, union says

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Ferry and Marine Workers Union says a violent incident happened on board the BC Ferries Spirit of British Columbia on Saturday morning.

The union says that on the 7 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, a deckhand was punched and kicked by a shirtless man on the vehicle deck.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The ship’s second officer and security tried to intervene, the union said, but the man ended up racing through the galley and biting the second officer, drawing blood.

An off-duty police officer then got involved and, along with several crew members, managed to subdue the man.

The man was taken into custody by police at Swartz Bay.

The ship’s second officer went to the hospital for treatment as a precaution, the union said.