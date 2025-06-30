Menu

Crime

Crew member attacked, another bitten on board BC Ferry, union says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 30, 2025 1:29 pm
1 min read
BC Ferries' Spirit of British Columbia on the water. View image in full screen
BC Ferries' Spirit of British Columbia. The union representing the workers said there was a violent incident on board the ferry on Saturday morning. Global News
The BC Ferry and Marine Workers Union says a violent incident happened on board the BC Ferries Spirit of British Columbia on Saturday morning.

The union says that on the 7 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, a deckhand was punched and kicked by a shirtless man on the vehicle deck.

The ship’s second officer and security tried to intervene, the union said, but the man ended up racing through the galley and biting the second officer, drawing blood.

Trending Now

An off-duty police officer then got involved and, along with several crew members, managed to subdue the man.

The man was taken into custody by police at Swartz Bay.

The ship’s second officer went to the hospital for treatment as a precaution, the union said.

