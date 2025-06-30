SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

What’s open, what’s closed on Canada Day in Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 30, 2025 11:31 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Road and water safety ahead of Canada Day'
Road and water safety ahead of Canada Day
With Canada Day coming up, many Manitobans are hitting the road and the water over this weekend. Global's Katherine Dornian speaks to the experts on how to stay safe, whether you're on the road or the water.
Tuesday is July 1, Canada Day, which means there will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate at events across the city, but many local services, businesses and resources will be either closed or operating under holiday hours in recognition of the nation’s 158th birthday.

Services

  • All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed Monday.
  • Garbage and recycling collection takes place as regularly scheduled.
  • The Brady Road 4R Winnipeg depot will be open to residential customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (from 5:30 a.m. for commercial customers), while its Pacific and Panet counterparts will be closed Tuesday.
  • All public libraries will be closed on Tuesday.
  • All outdoor pools and spray pads will be open Tuesday, and outdoor pools begin opening Tuesday on a staggered basis.
  • All city fitness and leisure centres and indoor pools will be closed Canada Day.
  • Winnipeg Animal Services will be closed Tuesday.
  • Municipal golf courses remain open, weather permitting.
  • The city’s 311 helpline will be available 24-7.
  • Canada Post will not collect or deliver mail on Canada Day and post offices will be closed.
  • Provincial and most federal offices will be closed Tuesday.
Transit

Winnipeg Transit, which just launched a complete overhaul of its entire route system, will operate on an enhanced Sunday schedule on Canada Day.

The city says it will add additional Blue Line trips between Assiniboine Park (via Portage Avenue) and The Forks (via Union Station) and late-night service, with the last buses leaving downtown at 12:40 a.m.

Shopping

  • CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Canada Day
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Grant Park Shopping Centre will be closed Tuesday.
  • Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • St. Vital Centre will be closed.
  • Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details.
  • Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Attractions

  • The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open on Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is offering free admission.
  • The Manitoba Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open with regular hours.
  • WAG-Qaumajuq will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day
Click to play video: 'The Forks unveils activities leading up to Canada Day'
The Forks unveils activities leading up to Canada Day
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

