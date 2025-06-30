Suspected gunman found dead after Idaho firefighters shot, killed in ambush

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities say two firefighters were killed and another was badly injured after they were ambushed and shot while responding to a wildfire near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sunday.

A man who allegedly shot at the firefighters responding to the wildfire — and who is suspected of starting the fire to lure the firefighters to the scene — has since been found dead.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said firefighters responded to an early afternoon report of a brush fire at Canfield Mountain, a popular and scenic hiking and biking area near the outskirts of town.

Once firefighters arrived, someone began shooting at them, according to authorities.

“We do believe that the suspect started the fire, and we do believe that it was an ambush and it was intentional,” Norris said. “These firefighters did not have a chance.”

Around 300 law enforcement officials locked down the neighbourhoods near the hiking area while they were trying to locate the shooter in the hilly terrain covered with thick brush, trees and smoke from the fire.

During the search for the shooter, law enforcement remained unsure about the danger they faced as they continued their search.

“We don’t know how many suspects are up there, and we don’t know how many casualties there are,” Norris told reporters at a Sunday afternoon news conference. “We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak.”

A spokesperson with Kootenai Health later confirmed that three patients were transported to the hospital; two were dead by the time they arrived and a third was injured.

The deceased were identified as a firefighter from the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department and one from Kootenai County Fire and Rescue. The third badly injured firefighter made it through surgery and was “fighting for his life,” Norris said on Sunday night.

Authorities used cellphone data to narrow their search and identified a cell signal around 3:15 p.m. after noticing it had not changed location for some time.

Norris said it appeared the sniper was hiding in the rugged terrain and using a high-powered rifle. He said he instructed deputies to fire back.

A tactical response team went to the location and found a deceased man with a weapon nearby. Officials believe the man was the shooter, the sheriff said.

“We believe that was the only shooter that was on that mountain at that time,” Norris said.

The sheriff also said the fire was burning close to the body of the suspect and authorities had to “scoop the body up” before it was engulfed in flames.

Kootenia County Emergency Management said on Facebook that despite the suspected gunman being found, residents in the surrounding area should remain “prepared” as further action may be necessary due to the ongoing fire.

Crews were stationed around the area overnight and the sheriff said the investigation would continue into Monday.

Norris said investigators believe that once they are able to fully search the area, they may find more weapons placed by the suspect.

The FBI responded to the scene with technical teams and tactical support, Deputy Director Dan Bongino said.

The suspect has been identified as Wess Roley, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Monday. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

The names of the firefighters killed in the fatal ambush have not been released.

A procession of fire and law enforcement vehicles accompanied the bodies of the fallen firefighters as they were taken from the hospital in Coeur d’Alene to the medical examiner’s office in Spokane, Wash., a neighbouring city just across the state line. A smattering of spectators lined the route, some waving American flags.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little called the firefighters “heroic” in their response to the fire.

“This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more,” Little wrote.

— With files from The Associated Press