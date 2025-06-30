Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Top Jets prospects in Winnipeg for week-long development camp

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 30, 2025 9:23 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg Jets fans will have an opportunity to see the next generation of star players up close and personal at the club’s 2025 development camp, slated to run from Monday through Friday.

With the NHL entry draft in the rearview mirror, the Jets’ selections from this past weekend — including first-rounder Sascha Boumedienne — will join prospects drafted in previous years, including some who are already spending time with the team’s AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

Among the participants scheduled to hit the ice at the Hockey For All Centre this week are goalie Dominic DiVincentiis (drafted in 2022), Swedish defenceman Alfons Frej (2024), and forwards Colby Barlow (first-round pick in 2023), Kevin He (2024) and Braden Yager (traded to the Jets in 2024).

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

All four of the Jets’ other selections from this year’s draft are also set to make an appearance, including Owen Martin, Viktor Kingsell, Edison Engle and Jacob Cloutier.

Story continues below advertisement

Martin, from Oakbank, is one of two Manitobans at Jets development camp, alongside free agent invitee Avery Laliberte of Lorette.

Trending Now

Open-to-the-public practice sessions start Canada Day at 9:30 a.m. Monday is an off-ice testing day for the players.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Kevin Cheveldayoff Interview – June 26'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Kevin Cheveldayoff Interview – June 26
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices