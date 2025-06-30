Menu

Politics

Carney sets byelection for Alberta riding where Poilievre plans to run

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 30, 2025 9:10 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta MP steps aside for CPC leader Pierre Poilievre to run in byelection'
Alberta MP steps aside for CPC leader Pierre Poilievre to run in byelection
RELATED: Alberta MP steps aside for CPC Leader Pierre Poilievre to run in byelection – May 2, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney has called a byelection for the Alberta riding of Battle River-Crowfoot, where Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to compete to regain a seat in the House of Commons.

The byelection was called on Monday, two weeks after Damien Kurek, the Conservative MP for the riding, resigned to allow Poilievre to run.

Election day will be Aug. 18.

Poilievre lost his seat of Carleton in Ontario during the April federal election. He had represented the Ottawa riding for 20 years.

Click to play video: 'Premiers Houston, Ford blast Conservatives as Poilievre faces uncertain future'
Premiers Houston, Ford blast Conservatives as Poilievre faces uncertain future

Carney had previously said he would call a byelection in the riding as soon as possible, with “no games.”

A byelection can be held no earlier than 11 days after the Speaker of the House of Commons formally informs the chief electoral officer of the vacancy.

Shortly after the election, Kurek announced he planned to step aside so Poilievre could run in what has been a Conservative seat since 2015. Kurek has won the seat since 2019, getting more than 70 per cent of the vote in each election.

While he remains as party leader, Poilievre has been unable to serve as Opposition leader and question the party in the chamber, where Andrew Scheer serves on an interim basis.

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

