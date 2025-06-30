Menu

Canada

CN Tower workers locked out just ahead of Canada Day: union

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 30, 2025 7:36 am
1 min read
The CN Tower is pictured in Toronto, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel. View image in full screen
The CN Tower is pictured in Toronto, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel. CP/TB
More than 250 workers at the CN Tower have been locked out on Monday — just one day before Canada Day, the union representing them says.

Unifor said as of 12:01 a.m. workers at Canada’s most famous attraction were locked out by Canada Lands Company, a federal Crown corporation.

The union said the workers include full-time and part-time staff such as hosts, wait staff, bartenders and a kitchen crew of chefs, cooks and butchers.

According to CN Tower’s website, 360 Restaurant, VUE Bistros and Le Café are temporarily closed due to the labour disruption. The website said there are no food services available during this time.

However, the observation levels, EdgeWalk and the Shop remain open.

The CN Tower does warn there may be some delays and crowding at “various points surrounding the CN tower.”

The two sides have been fighting with their employer over what they say is a lack of pension improvements for more than 15 years and are seeking wage increases, solutions for some scheduling concerns, benefits and health and safety protections.

Trending Now

“Canada Lands Company choosing to lock out workers at the very start of peak tourism season, rather than negotiating a fair agreement, speaks volumes,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne in a statement.

“It’s incredibly disappointing that visitors and local residents alike will be denied the full CN Tower experience, including its dining services, due to the company’s refusal to respect its workers.”

— With files from The Canadian Press

