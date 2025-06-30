Lethbridge 2025 Pride Parade celebrates visibility and community

The streets of Lethbridge were filled with colour, music and celebration Saturday as thousands gathered for the Pride Parade.

Parade marshal Strader Patrick said this year’s turnout showed just how far the community has come: growing from just a few cars years ago to now attracting hundreds of marchers and supporters lining the streets.

“Pride is a lot of things. I think first and foremost, it’s a protest. It’s about standing up for our rights to be here and to be visible,” Patrick said.

“It’s also a celebration of our identities and our way of being that deserves to be respected and seen.”

Leading part of the parade this year was Durell Swan, who helped represent Indigenous voices in the community. Swan said the event is about pushing each other up, not tearing each other down, and that now is the time for the community to show strength and unity.

With Pride festivities continuing in the park and a dance planned for later in the evening, organizers said this year’s celebration was the biggest yet — and proof that visibility, love and community matter more than ever.