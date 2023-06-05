Lethbridge Pride not expecting pushback after Taber, Alta. drag queen reading protest

Send this page to someone via email

Protesters lined the street around the Taber Public Library in Taber, Alta., as promised Saturday morning, concerned about a drag performer reading books to an audience with kids in attendance.

Protest organizer Sara Penner told Global News one protester was “rightfully removed” by police for “unruly behaviour,” but overall, she was happy with the demonstration.

“We accomplished our goal of being heard on this crucial issue regarding the protection of all children, and are thankful we had the opportunity to do so,” Penner said in part of a statement to Global News.

Meanwhile, inside the library organizers were thrilled with the turnout for ‘drag queen storytime,’ which was part of the Taber Equality Alliance’s (TEA) Pride events.

1:32 Protest expected at Taber ‘drag queen story time’ event

As the reading went ahead, co-chair Chantal West says the protest stayed respectful, which members of both sides had implored before the event.

“They just let everyone be them and we did the same,” West said. “We let them do them and continued on with what we were going to do regardless.”

Lethbridge Pride Fest Society president Lane Sterr also attended Taber’s drag queen storytime.

“They stood their ground, which I think is so important to keep creating those spaces, especially for queer youth,” Sterr said.

Sterr is working on events throughout June as part of Lethbridge Pride’s 15th anniversary celebrations.

He says pushback is nothing new and the organization is already seeing negativity online.

“We are receiving a lot of hate messages and comments on our social media and it’s very tiring and very taxing to have to deal with those,” Sterr said.

The group isn’t expecting any demonstrations or problems at its upcoming events, but says there are safety protocols in place if needed.

Advocates say the resistance won’t keep organizations from recognizing Pride.

“That won’t keep us down,” Sterr said. ” We’re happy to celebrate Pride and we’re not going anywhere.”