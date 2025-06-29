211 launches new N.B. services for victims of gender-based and intimate partner violence

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone experiencing gender-based or intimate partner violence in New Brunswick has a new dedicated tool to find the help they need on their terms.

211 New Brunswick has launched the “It’s Your Call” campaign, a 24/7 provincial resource linking those experiencing gender-based violence or intimate partner violence to social services ranging from safe places to stay to medical support.

“If you’re in a situation where you’re experiencing gender-based violence, it’s an extremely stressful situation,” said Shelly Steeves, director of marketing and communications for United Way Moncton. “And it can often be difficult to know where to go for help – what services are out there and who can you access. That’s where 211 helps.”

The 211 service, provided by United Way, has been available across Canada since 2020, connecting people to social, government, health and community services. This is the first time it is putting dedicated resources in place to help victims of gender-based and intimate partner violence. Anyone can call 211 or visit nb.211.ca to access services anonymously.

“Individuals do not need to formally report their experience, but they can explore the type of help they need and decide how to proceed accordingly based on what they need in their own individual situations,” Steeves said.

She also says those who call in will be guided through the process by trained personnel.

“They are specially trained to really actively listen with empathy and understanding to the callers, whether it be a friend, family member or the person actually experiencing gender-based violence.”

The hope is 211 offers an easy-to-remember number for victims who may need to remain discreet in dangerous situations.

“They have to remember phone numbers. There is a risk that if you’re with your partner who is violent that they would find those phone numbers. 211 is easy to remember,” said Valerie Roy-Lang, director of the Réseau des services pour victimes de violence du N.-B.

Roy-Lang says the service will also help victims overcome roadblocks.

“There are many barriers, if you look at financial barriers, some people have children, what happens then? They have so many questions on where to go and what to do,” she said.

The campaign announcement follows the legislative assembly’s unanimous support on June 6 to declare gender-based violence an epidemic and systemic crisis within the province.

New Brunswick has the third highest police-reported rate of intimate partner violence in the country and the highest rate of reported gender-based violence in Atlantic Canada, according to the most recent data from 2023.

The province saw an almost 40 per cent increase in intimate partner violence over a 12-year period, with rural communities being particularly affected.

Since 2020, 211 New Brunswick has helped connect more than 100,000 people to services.

– with files from Johnny James