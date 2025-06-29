Menu

Crime

Teen charged in machete attack on 68-year-old man: Winnipeg police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 29, 2025 12:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders'
Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders
RELATED: Community leaders say incidents involving youth and edged weapons in Winnipeg are on the rise – Oct 22, 2024
A 15-year-old boy is facing aggravated assault and weapons charges following an allegedly unprovoked attack on a senior with a machete.

Winnipeg police say the assault happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday night, in the 100 block of Henry Avenue.

Witnesses told police the 68-year-old victim was walking by the Salvation Army when a teen attacked him with the large blade.

Click to play video: 'New long-blade legislation in effect at end of December'
New long-blade legislation in effect at end of December
Bystanders intervened and surrounded the boy to stop him from leaving while someone flagged down police.

Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived. He was taken to hospital, where he is now in stable condition, but will require surgery for his injuries.

The teen suspect remains in custody.

