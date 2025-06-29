Teen charged in machete attack on 68-year-old man: Winnipeg police

A 15-year-old boy is facing aggravated assault and weapons charges following an allegedly unprovoked attack on a senior with a machete.
Winnipeg police say the assault happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday night, in the 100 block of Henry Avenue.
Witnesses told police the 68-year-old victim was walking by the Salvation Army when a teen attacked him with the large blade.
Bystanders intervened and surrounded the boy to stop him from leaving while someone flagged down police.
Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived. He was taken to hospital, where he is now in stable condition, but will require surgery for his injuries.
The teen suspect remains in custody.
Comments