One man killed, another person seriously injured in Vaughan, Ont. crash

A 44-year-old man is dead following a crash in Vaughan, Ont., Saturday night.

York Regional Police were called to the area of Weston Road and Rutherford Road around 10:20 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while a second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

UPDATE:

NB lanes of Weston Rd., Vaughan, are re-opened. SB lanes remain closed for repairs.

– 44 year old male pronounced deceased

– second person transported to hospital with serious injuries

Anyone with info or dashcam call 1-866-876-5423 ext 7704#GO25212206 https://t.co/SXPdgnC0dv — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 29, 2025

The northbound lanes of Weston Road have since reopened after the road was closed in both directions for several hours overnight, but southbound remains closed for repairs.

Anyone with information regarding the collision or dashcam footage is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 extension 7704.