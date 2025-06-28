Toronto Public Health seeks person who handled potentially rabid bat

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health is urging an unidentified person who handled a suspected rabies-infected bat in the Harbourfont area earlier this week to come forward for an urgent medical assessment.

The health authority says the person encountered the bat outside a condo building on Harbour Street, just west of Bay Street, around 9:24 a.m. on Wednesday. The animal later exhibited symptoms of rabies.

The unidentified person is described as around 5’8’’ tall with a beard. At the time they were wearing eyeglasses, a black t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers, and holding a black water bottle.

TPH is encouraging the person who handled the bat, or anyone who may know who they are, to contact health officials at 416-338-7600 during regular business hours or call 311 (or 416-392-2489 if outside of Toronto) and ask to speak to the Healthy Environments manager.

Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous system in mammals, including humans. It spreads through the saliva of an infected animal and is usually transmitted through a bite or sometimes a scratch.

Infections are almost always fatal unless they are treated before symptoms emerge.

While it is rare to be exposed to rabies in the city, residents are encouraged to stay away from wild animals, ensure pets are up to date on their vaccinations and to supervise pets when they are in public spaces.