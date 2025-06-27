Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan commanding Mountie gets a new role in Ottawa

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 7:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan commanding Mountie gets a new role in Ottawa'
Saskatchewan commanding Mountie gets a new role in Ottawa
WATCH: Earlier this month the RCMP announced a change to their staff that sparked shock within the community. Rhonda Blackmore, former commanding officer for the RCMP F Division, is taking on a new role.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After being removed from her position as the commanding officer for the RCMP F Division, Rhonda Blackmore will now serve as the Assistant Commissioner of Indigenous Supports and Services in Ottawa.

Her change in position came as a surprise by many when earlier this month RCMP confirmed her removal from her Saskatchewan position.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Blackmore was known in Saskatchewan as an officer who was working to restore ties between the indigenous peoples and the RCMP. FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron was shocked to hear the news surrounding Blackmore and the alleged anonymous complaints that she believes led to her removal from the F Division.

Trending Now

To find out more and to see Chief Cameron’s reaction, please watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices