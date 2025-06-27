Saskatchewan commanding Mountie gets a new role in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

After being removed from her position as the commanding officer for the RCMP F Division, Rhonda Blackmore will now serve as the Assistant Commissioner of Indigenous Supports and Services in Ottawa.

Her change in position came as a surprise by many when earlier this month RCMP confirmed her removal from her Saskatchewan position.

Blackmore was known in Saskatchewan as an officer who was working to restore ties between the indigenous peoples and the RCMP. FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron was shocked to hear the news surrounding Blackmore and the alleged anonymous complaints that she believes led to her removal from the F Division.

