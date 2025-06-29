Send this page to someone via email

Global News is presenting a new monthly series called Hidden Treasures: Saskatchewan’s Government House, provincial affairs reporter Katherine Ludwig will be diving into the rich history of one of Saskatchewan’s oldest buildings.

Each segment will focus on something different, like how the house evolved through the 19th century, the Edwardian Gardens, its political significance and the mysteries that live within its walls.

A new segment will air on Regina and Saskatoon’s evening newscasts that will be followed with an online article including the video near the end of every month.

To start off the series, we’re taking a trip through time…

Hidden Treasures: Saskatchewan’s Government House, the introduction

Before the province of Saskatchewan was created in 1905, the Government House of the Northwest Territories was built in 1883, where Luther College Highschool now stands within what’s currently known as the McNab neighbourhood in Regina.

At that time in 1883, a quick and easy Government House needed to be built and purchasing a couple of kit houses that were easy to conjoin together seemed like a good idea. However, it quickly gained a reputation as the worst home and so plans were made to replace it. Construction then began on the Government House that still stands today began in 1888. At a cost of $50,000, it was completed in 1891 when it officially opened.

It was then the home and office of lieutenant-governor of the Northwest Territories Amadee Forget and his family. Forget then became the first lieutenant-governor of Saskatchewan in 1905 when the province was first created and he appointed Walter Scott as the Saskatchewan’s first Premier.

However, in 1945, operations in the House changed. The lieutenant-governor took up residence and office at the Royal Saskatchewan Hotel while the house was leased to the Department of Veterans Affairs and transformed into a convalescent home, looking after Canadian soldiers. It remained that way until 1957, when the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre opened and took over those responsibilities.

After that, it became Saskatchewan House and operated as a centre for adult education until 1977.

There was a bit of a lull period for the House and discussions of demolition began circling, but some locals knew the history that was tied into its foundation and did not want to let it go.

The Government House Historical Society was then formed and won in its fight to preserve the building. The organization then turned it into a museum in 1980. The office of the lieutenant-governor returned to the House in July of 1984.

Today, Government House is a vibrant living heritage national historic site that continues to operate as a museum and the offices of the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan.