Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta posted $8.3B surplus in 2024-25 fiscal year, Horner says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2025 5:36 pm
1 min read
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner presents the Alberta 2025 budget in Edmonton, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner presents the Alberta 2025 budget in Edmonton, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The final numbers are in on last years’ Alberta budget, and the bottom-line figure is an $8.3-billion surplus.

That’s $2.5 billion more than officials had expected to get.

Finance Minister Nate Horner says the jump is because of more tax revenue from a growing population coupled with oil royalties that were higher than expected.

Horner says just over $5 billion of the surplus is cash the province can spend, and the government will split it between its rainy-day Heritage Fund, paying down debt and savings.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, the good times are not expected to last.

Horner’s current budget for the fiscal year that began in April is expected to end next spring with a $5.2-billion deficit, with more multibillion-dollar deficits in the years after that.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says the red ink is expected because of volatile oil prices, tax cuts and global events like the trade tariffs imposed by the United States.

Click to play video: 'Alberta budget: Economy back in the red with $5.2-billion deficit'
Alberta budget: Economy back in the red with $5.2-billion deficit
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices