Saskatchewan wildfires: Provincial state of emergency expires

Saskatchewan’s provincewide wildfire state of emergency is no more exactly one month after it was issued.

Officials with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency say the order expired late last night and that going forward, they will only provide updates as necessary, rather than every day.

They say people can also stay up to date through the agency’s online dashboards.

There are 20 active wildfires in Saskatchewan, including two that have not been contained.

Premier Scott Moe put the order in place on May 27 in response to the wildfire emergency that, at its peak, forced more than 10,000 people from their homes.

Moe’s government faced criticism for the province’s response due to almost half of its water bombers being grounded, and for not providing immediate food, shelter and basic information to evacuees.