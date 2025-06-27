Edmonton Oilers sign Trent Frederic to 8-year contract

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Trent Frederic to an eight-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The deal carries an annual average value of US$3.85 million.

Frederic, 27, was acquired from the Boston Bruins in a deadline deal on March 4.

He had a goal and three assists in 22 playoff games for the Oilers, who lost to the Florida Panthers in six games in the Stanley Cup final.

Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-three, 221-pound centre ranked fourth in hits (85) and fifth in blocked shots (15) among Oilers forwards in the post-season.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Frederic was a first-round pick (29th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Bruins. He has 55 goals and 54 assists in 338 career regular-season games.