Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign Trent Frederic to 8-year contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2025 4:33 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Trent Frederic talks about signing a new contract with the Edmonton Oilers.
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Trent Frederic to an eight-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The deal carries an annual average value of US$3.85 million.

Frederic, 27, was acquired from the Boston Bruins in a deadline deal on March 4.

He had a goal and three assists in 22 playoff games for the Oilers, who lost to the Florida Panthers in six games in the Stanley Cup final.

The six-foot-three, 221-pound centre ranked fourth in hits (85) and fifth in blocked shots (15) among Oilers forwards in the post-season.

Frederic was a first-round pick (29th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Bruins. He has 55 goals and 54 assists in 338 career regular-season games.

 

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

