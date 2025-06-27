All the glamorous celebrity looks from the Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding

The Venetian wedding bells will ring out Friday, celebrating the marriage of Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos and his bride, Lauren Sánchez.
While the team of the world’s fourth-richest man has kept most details of the lavish and extremely expensive three-day celebration under wraps, paparazzi have been working the city’s canals since guests began to arrive earlier this week, giving the public a glimpse of some of the biggest names to make the guest list.
Thursday saw stars like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom and many members of the Kardashian and Jenner families arrive in the Italian lagoon city before they used water taxis to ferry them to a welcome reception later that evening.
But that was just the warmup.
On Friday, Bezos and Sanchez were both photographed leaving their hotel, presumably for their wedding venue, which is reported to be on San Giorgio island, home to a monumental complex designed by 16th-century architect Andrea Palladio.
According to The Associated Press, the island features an iconic bell-tower that is a fixture of the Venetian skyline. The island, once home to a Benedictine abbey, features manicured gardens, an outdoor amphitheatre, a private marina and the Gorge Cini Foundation, dedicated to preserving the island’s treasures.
While Bezos departed in what is likely the tuxedo he will wear for the wedding, Sánchez’s pre-wedding attire featured a decidedly European-style cream-coloured suit and white headscarf.
The A-listers in attendance, as they stepped onto water taxis, looked the part for the black-tie affair — the women wore lavish gowns and dripping jewels, while the men turned up in smartly tailored tuxedoes and bowties.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
Vittoria Ceretti
Tom Brady
Kris Jenner
Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Ellie Goulding
Jewel
Oprah Winfrey
Sam Altman and Karlie Kloss
Leonardo Dicaprio
Bill Gates
Kylie and Kendall Jenner
Orlando Bloom
Brooks Nader
Earlier Friday, several celebrities were photographed walking the streets of Venice.
