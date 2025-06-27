All the glamorous celebrity looks from the Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding

Send this page to someone via email

The Venetian wedding bells will ring out Friday, celebrating the marriage of Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos and his bride, Lauren Sánchez.

While the team of the world’s fourth-richest man has kept most details of the lavish and extremely expensive three-day celebration under wraps, paparazzi have been working the city’s canals since guests began to arrive earlier this week, giving the public a glimpse of some of the biggest names to make the guest list.

Thursday saw stars like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom and many members of the Kardashian and Jenner families arrive in the Italian lagoon city before they used water taxis to ferry them to a welcome reception later that evening.

View image in full screen Kris Jenner takes pictures of Khloe and Kim Kardashian on a taxi boat as they leave the Gritti Palace Hotel ahead of the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez in Venice on June 26, 2026. Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

But that was just the warmup.

On Friday, Bezos and Sanchez were both photographed leaving their hotel, presumably for their wedding venue, which is reported to be on San Giorgio island, home to a monumental complex designed by 16th-century architect Andrea Palladio.

2:12 Celebrities arrive in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding

According to The Associated Press, the island features an iconic bell-tower that is a fixture of the Venetian skyline. The island, once home to a Benedictine abbey, features manicured gardens, an outdoor amphitheatre, a private marina and the Gorge Cini Foundation, dedicated to preserving the island’s treasures.

While Bezos departed in what is likely the tuxedo he will wear for the wedding, Sánchez’s pre-wedding attire featured a decidedly European-style cream-coloured suit and white headscarf.

View image in full screen Jeff Bezos leaves a hotel ahead of the anticipated wedding celebrations with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Friday, June 27, 2025. Antonio Calanni / The Associated Press

View image in full screen Lauren Sanchez leaves the Aman Hotel on her wedding day with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Venice on June 27, 2025. Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images

The A-listers in attendance, as they stepped onto water taxis, looked the part for the black-tie affair — the women wore lavish gowns and dripping jewels, while the men turned up in smartly tailored tuxedoes and bowties.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best looks the stars wore to witness the nuptials, as well as some photographs of how they’re spending their time in Venice.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

View image in full screen Antonio Calanni / The Associated Press

Vittoria Ceretti

View image in full screen Ernesto Ruscio / GC Images

Tom Brady

View image in full screen Andrea Pattaro / AFP via Getty Images

Kris Jenner

View image in full screen Ernesto Ruscio / GC Images

Khloe Kardashian

View image in full screen Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

View image in full screen Ernesto Ruscio / GC Images

Ellie Goulding

View image in full screen Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

Jewel

View image in full screen Marco Bertorella / AFP via Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

View image in full screen Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images

Sam Altman and Karlie Kloss

View image in full screen Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

Leonardo Dicaprio

View image in full screen Marco Bertorella / AFP via Getty Images

Bill Gates

View image in full screen Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

View image in full screen Andrea Pattaro / AFP via Getty Images

Orlando Bloom

View image in full screen Andrea Pattaro / AFP via Getty Images

Brooks Nader

View image in full screen Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images

Earlier Friday, several celebrities were photographed walking the streets of Venice.

Sydney Sweeney

View image in full screen Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Dee Ocleppo and Tommy Hilfiger

View image in full screen Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner

View image in full screen Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images