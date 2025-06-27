Menu

All the glamorous celebrity looks from the Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 4:09 pm
2 min read
Stars depart their hotels in Venice for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. View image in full screen
Stars depart their hotels in Venice for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Getty Images
The Venetian wedding bells will ring out Friday, celebrating the marriage of Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos and his bride, Lauren Sánchez.

While the team of the world’s fourth-richest man has kept most details of the lavish and extremely expensive three-day celebration under wraps, paparazzi have been working the city’s canals since guests began to arrive earlier this week, giving the public a glimpse of some of the biggest names to make the guest list.

Thursday saw stars like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom and many members of the Kardashian and Jenner families arrive in the Italian lagoon city before they used water taxis to ferry them to a welcome reception later that evening.

Kris Jenner takes pictures of Khloe and Kim Kardashian on a taxi boat as they leave the Gritti Palace Hotel ahead of the wedding of Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez in Venice on June 26, 2026. View image in full screen
Kris Jenner takes pictures of Khloe and Kim Kardashian on a taxi boat as they leave the Gritti Palace Hotel ahead of the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez in Venice on June 26, 2026. Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

But that was just the warmup.

On Friday, Bezos and Sanchez were both photographed leaving their hotel, presumably for their wedding venue, which is reported to be on San Giorgio island, home to a monumental complex designed by 16th-century architect Andrea Palladio.

Click to play video: 'Celebrities arrive in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding'
Celebrities arrive in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding

According to The Associated Press, the island features an iconic bell-tower that is a fixture of the Venetian skyline. The island, once home to a Benedictine abbey, features manicured gardens, an outdoor amphitheatre, a private marina and the Gorge Cini Foundation, dedicated to preserving the island’s treasures.

While Bezos departed in what is likely the tuxedo he will wear for the wedding, Sánchez’s pre-wedding attire featured a decidedly European-style cream-coloured suit and white headscarf.

Jeff Bezos leaves a hotel ahead of the anticipated wedding celebrations with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Friday, June 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Jeff Bezos leaves a hotel ahead of the anticipated wedding celebrations with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Friday, June 27, 2025. Antonio Calanni / The Associated Press
Lauren Sanchez leaves the Aman Hotel on her wedding day with Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos, in Venice on June 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Lauren Sanchez leaves the Aman Hotel on her wedding day with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Venice on June 27, 2025. Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images

The A-listers in attendance, as they stepped onto water taxis, looked the part for the black-tie affair — the women wore lavish gowns and dripping jewels, while the men turned up in smartly tailored tuxedoes and bowties.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best looks the stars wore to witness the nuptials, as well as some photographs of how they’re spending their time in Venice.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner, left, and Ivanka Trump leave a hotel ahead of the anticipated wedding celebrations of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Friday, June 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Antonio Calanni / The Associated Press

Vittoria Ceretti

Vittoria Ceretti sighting at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. View image in full screen
Ernesto Ruscio / GC Images

Tom Brady

Tom Brady leaves the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Andrea Pattaro / AFP via Getty Images

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner sighting at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. View image in full screen
Ernesto Ruscio / GC Images

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian arrives at San Giorgio Maggiore on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian sighting at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. View image in full screen
Ernesto Ruscio / GC Images

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding (R) leaves the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

Jewel

Jewel leaves the St Regis Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Marco Bertorella / AFP via Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey leaves the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images
Sam Altman and Karlie Kloss

Sam Altman (L) and US model Karlie Kloss leave the St Regis Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

Leonardo Dicaprio

Leonardo Dicaprio leaves the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Marco Bertorella / AFP via Getty Images

Bill Gates

Bill Gates gets on a taxi boat on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner and US model Kendall Jenner leave the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Andrea Pattaro / AFP via Getty Images

Orlando Bloom

British actor Orlando Bloom leaves the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Andrea Pattaro / AFP via Getty Images

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader leaves the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images

Earlier Friday, several celebrities were photographed walking the streets of Venice.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is sighting at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. View image in full screen
Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Dee Ocleppo and Tommy Hilfiger

Dee Ocleppo and Tommy Hilfiger are sighting at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. View image in full screen
Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner go for a walk in the city ahead the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. View image in full screen
Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images
Click to play video: 'Jeff Bezos wedding forced to move due to threat of inflatable crocodiles'
Jeff Bezos wedding forced to move due to threat of inflatable crocodiles
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

