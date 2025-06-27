Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Nova Scotia invests in climate change adaptations for its seafood industry

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to lift licensing moratorium for buyers and processors in seafood sector'
Nova Scotia to lift licensing moratorium for buyers and processors in seafood sector
Nova Scotia to lift licensing moratorium for buyers and processors in seafood sector – May 13, 2025
The Nova Scotia government says it will spend $1.73 million to help 22 seafood companies and related organizations reduce their carbon footprints.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Kent Smith says much of that money will be used to reduce fossil fuel consumption by helping businesses purchase electric motors for fishing vessels and install solar systems, among other things.

There will be a third call for funding applications later this year.

Among those receiving funding is Asadalia Fisheries in Pictou, N.S., which will receive $250,000 to pay for a hybrid diesel-electric lobster boat.

As well, Lobster Hub Inc. in Meteghan Centre, N.S., is getting $100,000 for an energy efficient refrigeration unit for a new lobster pound.

Ian McIsaac, president of the Seafood Producers Association of Nova Scotia, says the funding will help make the provinces’ processing sector more efficient and productive.

“With the many challenges Canada has faced lately, every step in streamlining and modernizing our sector is vital in competing globally and supporting communities and jobs at home,” McIsaac said. “These investments show that the province understands these challenges and is working to grow the sector.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

