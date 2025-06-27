SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

John Tavares re-signs with Maple Leafs as Marner expected to test free agency

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 1:01 pm
1 min read
John Tavares will remain a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team announced Friday the former captain has agreed to a four-year contract extension with an average annual value of it being US$4.38 million.

The 34-year-old appeared in 75 games last season, recording 74 points: 38 goals and 36 assists. Unfortunately, the Mississauga, Ont., native’s individual efforts were not enough as the team fell short in the playoffs once again.

Tavares’ future was one of the big questions facing the Maple Leafs this off-season, with free agency set to begin on July 1. Tavares said he wanted to remain a Maple Leaf, but star teammate Mitch Marner was more mum on the matter.

General manager Brad Treliving said Thursday he expects star Marner to hit the open market Tuesday unless there’s a drastic change in contract negotiations.

Treliving said Thursday in a pre-NHL draft media availability the Leafs have communicated with Marner. The team can still sign Marner after free agency opens, but lose the right to offer him an eight-year contract. NHL teams can sign players to a maximum of seven years on the open market.

Marner is coming off a career-best 102-point season, the last of a six-year, US$65.4 million contract.

However, he has taken the brunt of the Toronto fan base’s frustration at the team’s repeated playoff disappointments.

