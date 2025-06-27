Prince Edward Island’s chief public health office confirms two new cases of measles

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island is reporting two cases of measles in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

The Island’s public health office says the infected individuals had visited a number of places since June 21, potentially exposing other people to the highly infectious virus. As a result, the province has produced a list of locations considered potential exposure sites.

The 10 locations include the Charlottetown Airport on June 25 and West Jet flights the same day from Kamloops, B.C., to Calgary, and from Calgary to Charlottetown.

Other locations on the Island include service stations in Stanley Bridge and Scotchfort, a chapel in Charlottetown and a number of retail outlets in Charlottetown and Morell.

As of June 14, Health Canada was reporting 3,381 cases of measles across Canada since the beginning of the year. Ontario was reporting 2,186 cases and Alberta had 961 cases. The two provinces accounted for 93 cent of all cases.

Measles spreads through the air and close contact, such as breathing, coughing or sneezing — and it can cause a serious illness that may require admission to a hospital.

Symptoms include fever, coughing, runny nose, red eyes and a blotchy, red rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts.

Vaccination against measles is close to 100 per cent effective in preventing the disease.

Health Canada says measles was eliminated in the country in 1998, but recent outbreaks in Alberta have been the most severe in almost 40 years. Across the country, 46 per cent of infections have been reported among those between the ages of 5 and 17, followed by those between the ages of 18 and 54 at 27 per cent.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported its first death related to a measles outbreak on June 5. Ontario officials confirmed that a premature baby died after being infected in the womb of their unvaccinated mother.

On Wednesday, British Columbia Premier David Eby said the spread of measles is the predictable outcome of the “recklessness” of anti-vaccination politicians. He told a Vancouver news conference that the focus for provincial public health authorities must be making sure people who are not protected receive vaccinations.

“I will encourage all British Columbians to ensure that they are vaccinated,” Eby said. “Measles is no joke. It kills kids. It’s a preventable disease, and we don’t want that to be the story of the summer for our province.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.