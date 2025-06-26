Edmonton Elks look for Week 4 upset in Winnipeg on Thursday night

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks have started off the 2025 season in familiar fashion, without a win early in the season.

The Elks (0-2) will look to change that on Thursday night as they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-0) at Princess Auto Stadium.

The Elks, who started the last three seasons 0-2, 0-9 and 0-7 will look for the upset on Thursday and try to break a 12-game losing streak against the Bombers. The Elks have only two wins against the Bombers since the 2017 CFL season.

Last week, the Elks lost 38-28 to the Montreal Alouettes. The Elks managed to score 22 points in the fourth quarter while quarterback Tre Ford passed for 308 yards, threw for two touchdown passes and earned one rushing touchdown. It was the third 300-yard passing game of Ford’s career.

Elks head coach Mark Kilam hopes the production in the fourth quarter will be a catalyst for more success starting on Thursday.

“It’s nice for us be able to deliver deep shots, and it reaffirms to everybody that we can do that,” Kilam said. “We proved to ourselves that we can run the ball early (148 yards rushing against Montreal) and we proved to ourselves that we can push the ball down the field.

“Now we just need to do it as a complete effort.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Now we just need to do it as a complete effort."

The Elks suffered a major injury to their offensive line as starting centre David Beard has been placed on the team’s six-game injured list with a calf injury. Mark Korte will slide from left guard to centre with American Mark Evans II starting at left guard.

Offensive lineman Jaxon Morkin and defensive back Kenneth Logan Jr. have been moved from the practice roster to the active roster. Defensive back Manny Rugamba was released by the Elks last weekend.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Tre Ford

Running back: Justin Rankin (Fullback: Tanner Green)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, Mark Evans II, Mark Korte, Gregor MacKellar, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Steven Dunbar, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Arkell Smith, Kaion Julien-Grant, Zach Mathis

Defence

Defensive line: Brandon Barlow, Jared Brinkman, Jake Ceresna, Robbie Smith

Linebackers: Nick Anderson, Nyles Morgan, Chelan Garnes

Defensive backs: Devodric Bynum, Kordell Jackson, Royce Metchie, Kobe Williams, Tyrell Ford

You can listen to Thursday night’s game between the Elks and Bombers on 880 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Courtney Theriault at 5 p.m. The opening kickoff from Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg will be at 6:30 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Listeners will also hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.

