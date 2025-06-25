Winnipeg Blue Bombers look to continue strong start as winless Elks come to town

Send this page to someone via email

What a difference a year makes for the Blue Bombers.

At this time last season, the CFL team was on its way to opening with a four-game losing streak and didn’t pick up its second victory until the sixth game.

On the eve of hosting the winless Edmonton Elks on Thursday, Winnipeg is 2-0 out of the gate and all three phases are contributing.

Head coach Mike O’Shea was asked what the difference has been.

“We’re just not making as many mistakes, probably,” he said after Wednesday’s walk-through practice. “Our training camp was a little different last year, participation-wise (injured players). I think we lost sight of some fundamental concepts that led to mistakes on the field that cost us dearly early on.

“But I think the group has made a real concerted effort to be better this year.”

The Blue Bombers’ first two wins this season have come despite missing key pieces.

Quarterback Zach Collaros sat out the first game serving a suspension, while running back Brady Oliveira injured a shoulder during the first three minutes of the team’s season-opening victory against the BC Lions.

Oliveira, the league’s reigning most outstanding player and back-to-back top Canadian, will miss a second straight game.

His shoes have been admirably filled by a pair of rookies.

Canadian Matthew Peterson racked up 130 yards rushing with a touchdown when he went in for Oliveira during the 34-20 victory with backup quarterback Chris Streveler under centre.

In last week’s 27-14 win in B.C., Peterson and Quinton Cooley provided a steady rushing duo that combined for 85 yards on the ground.

“Losing a player like Brady is obviously very tough,” Bombers veteran offensive lineman Pat Neufeld said. “With Quinton and Matt back there, we have full confidence in them. They had a full training camp with us and they were great in camp. They’ve been great the last two weeks for us.”

After Winnipeg got its second win last season, it dropped two more games and then rolled up an eight-game win streak to help it finish first in the West Division (11-7).

It beat Saskatchewan in the division final to earn a fifth consecutive trip to the Grey, but lost to Toronto to mark a third straight championship defeat.

Neufeld said he feels the Bombers have started the current campaign playing fast and physical like they did during their strong regular-season finish last year.

“Not saying we haven’t made mistakes and there’s things we can improve on,” he said. “We talk about our standard a lot and that’s what we’re hoping to do, is elevate our standard and play the game the way we want to play it.”

Collaros isn’t taking the two early wins for granted.

“Actually, it seems like a blur, that whole beginning of the season,” Collaros said of last year. “It’s obviously easier to come to work after a win and it’s easier to watch the film with a critical eye. It’s more enjoyable. But that being said, you can’t sweep things under the rug just cause you win a football game.

“I think (new offensive co-ordinator) Jason (Hogan) and the offensive staff have done a good job of reining the crew in and saying, ‘Hey, yes we’ve won these games, we’ve done a pretty good job in some aspects, but here’s where we need to improve.’”

Last week’s win showcased contributions from offence, defence and special teams.

Collaros threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns, while defensive backs Jamal Parker and Evan Holm each had an interception. Parker also recorded a fumble recovery for a 57-yard TD.

Kicker Sergio Castillo was good on two field goals, including one from 55 yards, and rookie kick returner Trey Vaval continued fighting to earn yards when he touches the ball.

Edmonton lost its first two games, but showed some flashes last week.

The Elks were down 24-6 at halftime against Montreal, but scored 22 points in the fourth quarter before losing 38-28.

Collaros said he’ll keep an eye on Edmonton cornerback Tyrell Ford, a “savvy” player who signed with the Elks after two seasons with Winnipeg.

Parker will focus on Ford’s brother, Tre, Edmonton’s quarterback.

“He’s a great athlete and he’s good with broken plays, so we have to do a great job of fundamentals and containing him,” Parker said.

Bombers veteran receiver Nic Demski is a game-time decision after injuring an ankle last week.