Fire in Vancouver’s West End displaces 22 people, sends 3 to hospital

Twenty-two people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Vancouver’s West End on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Pacific Street, near Thurlow Street, around 3:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building and people in the area also told Global News there might have been an explosion.

Crews rescued four people from the blaze, two on a balcony and two on a roof. A resident inside the fire-involved unit was able to escape.

Three people were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire but investigators will remain at the scene for most of the day.