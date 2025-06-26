Calgary transit driver charged in pedestrian collision

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have announced a CTrain driver has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm following a collision involving a pedestrian.

Officers were called out around 8:15 a.m. on April 17 to the Banff Trail station, located at 2374 Banff Trail N.W. for reports of an 11-year-old child being struck by a CTrain.

The child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver was taken into custody.

Police didn’t say why the driver was taken into custody, but investigators believe the pedestrian was crossing at a marked crosswalk as the train entered the station heading northbound.

View image in full screen Investigators believe the 11-year-old pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk when they were struck by the Ctrain. Global News

The driver of the CTrain, 60-year-old Gordon Steve Ferdinands, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also asking anyone who has information about the collision to call them at 403-266-1234.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.