Crime

Winnipeg man in custody after string of overnight convenience store robberies

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 11:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Businesses say security cameras not detecting crime'
Businesses say security cameras not detecting crime
RELATED: Many Winnipeg businesses continue to grapple with crime, and they say measures like security cameras don't seem to be much of a deterrent. As Global's Teagan Rasche reports, newer technology could help – Jun 11, 2025
Winnipeg police say a suspect is in custody after a string of early morning convenience store robberies within a four-hour period.

Just after 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, police pulled over a vehicle on Kirkbridge Drive after the driver was identified as a suspect in five overnight incidents.

The 53-year-old is in custody facing five counts of robbery for the spree, which began around 12:45 a.m. In each case, a man armed with a knife (or suggesting he was armed) demanded money from the cash register before fleeing in a 2019 Honda Odyssey. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as a cordless phone from one of the stores.

Police allege he hit stores on Lorette Avenue, Cavalier Drive, Ness Avenue, Academy Road and Pembina Highway. Shortly after the last robbery, officers on patrol spotted the Odyssey near Pembina Highway and Killarney Avenue, pulled it over and took the suspect into custody.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police detail standoff: Officers shot during armed robbery response'
Winnipeg police detail standoff: Officers shot during armed robbery response
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

