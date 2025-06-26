Winnipeg man in custody after string of overnight convenience store robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a suspect is in custody after a string of early morning convenience store robberies within a four-hour period.

Just after 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, police pulled over a vehicle on Kirkbridge Drive after the driver was identified as a suspect in five overnight incidents.

The 53-year-old is in custody facing five counts of robbery for the spree, which began around 12:45 a.m. In each case, a man armed with a knife (or suggesting he was armed) demanded money from the cash register before fleeing in a 2019 Honda Odyssey. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as a cordless phone from one of the stores.

Police allege he hit stores on Lorette Avenue, Cavalier Drive, Ness Avenue, Academy Road and Pembina Highway. Shortly after the last robbery, officers on patrol spotted the Odyssey near Pembina Highway and Killarney Avenue, pulled it over and took the suspect into custody.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.