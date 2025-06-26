9-year-old boy on bicycle dead after collision with Ontario school bus

Police in eastern Ontario say a nine-year-old cyclist is dead after he was hit by a school bus.
Ontario Provincial Police say the collision happened around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in Almonte, a community west of Ottawa.
OPP say the nine-year-old student from R Tait McKenzie Public School was riding a bike when he was hit by a bus near another school.
Police say he was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
They say he was from the area.
The Lanark County OPP is investigating.
