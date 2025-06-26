Menu

Crime

Teen, man seriously injured after shooting in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 7:12 am
1 min read
Police at the scene of a shooting in Toronto on June 26, 2025. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a shooting in Toronto on June 26, 2025. Global News
Toronto Police say a 17-year-old teenager and a man are seriously injured after a shooting in the city’s east end on Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at around 1:50 a.m. on Deauville Lane near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Investigators said officers found two victims when they reached the scene.

The two were taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

There is no suspect description but police said the suspects fled in a dark-coloured vehicle.

