Saskatoon downtown businesses applaud concrete barrier removal

A concrete barrier known to be a hot spot for unhoused people to gather, on 20th Street and 2nd Avenue near The Mustard Seed supportive housing downtown Saskatoon, has been removed.
On June 11, the Downtown Saskatoon Business Improvement District and several businesses called for the concrete barrier to be removed, saying people avoided the area due to those most vulnerable sitting and storing their belongings next to it.
Get breaking National news
City administration was already working on removing the structure after Saskatoon Police Service and Saskatoon Fire Department recommended getting rid of it.
On June 18, 2025, it was taken down.
The city of Saskatoon said, in a statement, “The total cost for removal and repair was $10,200.”
Comments