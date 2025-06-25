Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

8 tornadoes confirmed in southern Saskatchewan on June 19, more under review

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted June 25, 2025 5:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Storm chasers capture Saskatchewan tornadoes'
Storm chasers capture Saskatchewan tornadoes
RELATED VIDEO: Tornado warnings lit up southern Saskatchewan Thursday night, with reports of as many as eight possible touchdowns.
Environment Canada has confirmed that eight tornadoes touched down across southern Saskatchewan last Thursday, three of them in the Regina area. The weather agency is still reviewing other reports and says the final count could rise.

While eight in one day might sound extreme, meteorologist Crawford Luke says the region typically sees up to 15 tornadoes over the course of a summer.

“It’s not uncommon for Saskatchewan to see tornadoes,” Luke said. “We want people to stay safe, to stay tuned to Environment Canada ,especially if they’re headed out for the evening or the weekend.”

Officials say damage was reported to farms and water tanks, but no injuries have been reported so far.

Environment Canada is encouraging the public to report tornado sightings by tweeting with the hashtag #SKstorm or emailing the agency directly.

