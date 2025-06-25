Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. says local police forces that don’t meet standards will be replaced by RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2025 2:53 pm
1 min read
FILE - The Nova Scotia government says it is considering a larger role for the RCMP as the province restructures and modernizes policing services. View image in full screen
FILE - The Nova Scotia government says it is considering a larger role for the RCMP as the province restructures and modernizes policing services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Nova Scotia government says it is considering a larger role for the RCMP as the province restructures and modernizes policing services.

Justice Minister Becky Druhan has announced six changes aimed at improving policing, resulting from a review launched in September 2023.

The review was announced about six months after the Mass Casualty Commission released its final report on the shooting rampage in central and northern Nova Scotia that left 22 people dead in April 2020.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Druhan says municipalities will be allowed to keep their local police as long as the force meets provincial standards; otherwise they will need to switch to the RCMP.

Trending Now

As well, the minister says the province will introduce a new billing system for municipal police services, and establish a single police records database to replace the three existing systems.

Story continues below advertisement

Other changes including creating community safety boards, recruiting more officers, and adding more resources for police in the field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices