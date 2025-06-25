N.S. says local police forces that don’t meet standards will be replaced by RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government says it is considering a larger role for the RCMP as the province restructures and modernizes policing services.

Justice Minister Becky Druhan has announced six changes aimed at improving policing, resulting from a review launched in September 2023.

The review was announced about six months after the Mass Casualty Commission released its final report on the shooting rampage in central and northern Nova Scotia that left 22 people dead in April 2020.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Druhan says municipalities will be allowed to keep their local police as long as the force meets provincial standards; otherwise they will need to switch to the RCMP.

As well, the minister says the province will introduce a new billing system for municipal police services, and establish a single police records database to replace the three existing systems.

Story continues below advertisement

Other changes including creating community safety boards, recruiting more officers, and adding more resources for police in the field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.