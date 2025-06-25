B.C. drivers admit to tailgating but don’t like when it happens to them: survey

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. drivers seem to have no problem tailgating someone in front of them but don’t like it when the same is done to them.

A new ICBC survey by Ipsos found that 77 per cent of B.C. drivers admit to tailgating or following a vehicle in front of them too closely.

However, 86 per cent of respondents said they don’t like being tailgated and it makes them feel frustrated, scared, angry and even intimidated.

Drivers said what makes them want to tailgate includes people driving below the speed limit or driving slow in the fast lane.

In addition, 17 per cent of those polled said they tailgate to block others from cutting in.

The survey also found that 84 per cent of drivers say tailgating happens at least sometimes on city streets and 82 per cent report it on highways. Three out of four drivers (75 per cent) experience tailgating in the fast or HOV lanes, where speed is already expected.

Surprisingly, 73 per cent say they’re tailgated in construction zones, and 69 per cent report it even happens in playground and school zones, according to a release from ICBC.

“Every time you get behind the wheel, you’re sharing the road, and how you drive affects everyone around you,” Kathleen Nadalin, ICBC’s road safety program manager said in a statement.

“Tailgating isn’t just aggressive, it’s dangerous. It cuts your reaction time, increases your risk of a crash, and puts pressure on the driver ahead. A safe following distance isn’t just a courtesy, it’s a critical part of keeping everyone safe.”

ICBC says tailgating is one of the leading causes of rear-end crashes, of which more than 57,000 were reported to them in 2024.

Drivers do have differing views when it comes to being tailgated. Forty-one per cent choose to move to another lane when they can, while 28 per cent try to ignore the behaviour and maintain the posted speed limit.

Eleven per cent said they pull over to allow the vehicle to pass, nine per cent deliberately slow down to “send a message” and seven per cent say they speed up to create space.

ICBC recommends drivers remain calm if they are tailgated and consider slightly increasing the space in front so if they have to slow down or stop, they can do so gradually and give the driver behind them more time to react.

Drivers should also allow more time to get to destinations and consider other drivers behind the wheel, ICBC recommends.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos online panel with 800 total surveys completed. Data was collected from March 21 to 25, 2025. Those surveyed met the criteria of having a valid B.C. driver’s licence and self-reporting having driven since receiving their licence.